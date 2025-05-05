5/5 KVCR Midday News: About 30 percent of California’s freshwater is supplied by snowpack
Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:
1. A man died early Sunday in Jurupa Valley after a vehicle hit a low-hanging utility cable, pulling down a pole he appeared to be climbing. City News Service.
2. Riverside police are searching for the parents of a baby found near a dumpster Sunday afternoon. KVCR.
3. Law enforcement authorities continue to investigate the vandalism of a church in Redlands. It was recently tagged with multiple swastikas. KVCR.
4. The Central Sierra Snow Lab reported California snowpack hit average for the third year in a row. It’s the first time since the late 1990s. CapRadio.
5. Audit Finds Corcoran's state prisons are unprepared for floods, evacuations could take nearly two week. KVPR.