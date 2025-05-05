© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

5/5 KVCR Midday News: About 30 percent of California’s freshwater is supplied by snowpack

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published May 5, 2025 at 12:55 PM PDT

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. A man died early Sunday in Jurupa Valley after a vehicle hit a low-hanging utility cable, pulling down a pole he appeared to be climbing. City News Service.

2. Riverside police are searching for the parents of a baby found near a dumpster Sunday afternoon. KVCR.

3. Law enforcement authorities continue to investigate the vandalism of a church in Redlands. It was recently tagged with multiple swastikas. KVCR.

4. The Central Sierra Snow Lab reported California snowpack hit average for the third year in a row. It’s the first time since the late 1990s. CapRadio.

5. Audit Finds Corcoran's state prisons are unprepared for floods, evacuations could take nearly two week. KVPR.

Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria