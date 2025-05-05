© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Local advocacy group hosts a 5k walk to bring awareness to missing and murdered indigenous people

KVCR
Published May 1, 2025 at 3:00 PM PDT
The Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Youth Advocacy Group of the Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation, formerly known as the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, hosts 3rd annual 5K to raise awareness of a violent epidemic plaguing Native American communities
https://sanmanuel-nsn.gov/
The Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Youth Advocacy Group of the Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation, formerly known as the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, hosts 3rd annual 5K in support of missing and murdered Indigenous people across the nation.

The Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Youth Advocacy

Group, also known as MMIP, held a 5k walk to kick off Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Awareness Month.

Members had red handprints painted over their mouths during the event as a sign of solidarity.

Raven Casas is an advocate of MMIP. She says the problem is both harming indigenous communities, and taking away their history.

“We're less than 1% of the population.We're losing our culture. We're losing our language and us getting taken and murdered doesn't help that.”

MMIP says their goal is to look out for survivors and victims through public awareness campaigns, legislative advocacy, and fundraising events.
Local News