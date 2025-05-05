Local advocacy group hosts a 5k walk to bring awareness to missing and murdered indigenous people

The Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Youth Advocacy

Group, also known as MMIP, held a 5k walk to kick off Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Awareness Month.

Members had red handprints painted over their mouths during the event as a sign of solidarity.

Raven Casas is an advocate of MMIP. She says the problem is both harming indigenous communities, and taking away their history.

“We're less than 1% of the population.We're losing our culture. We're losing our language and us getting taken and murdered doesn't help that.”

MMIP says their goal is to look out for survivors and victims through public awareness campaigns, legislative advocacy, and fundraising events.