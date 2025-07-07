KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
KVCR Midday News: Lack of research and information limits doctors on menopause treatment
Here is today's top story:
Some people experiencing menopause symptoms miss out on treatment because their insurance won't cover it.
CapRadio’s Megan Myscofski reports there’s a push in the California legislature to change that.
This story was supported by USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism’s 2025 California Health Equity Fellowship.