KVCR Midday News: Lack of research and information limits doctors on menopause treatment

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published July 7, 2025 at 10:55 AM PDT

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here is today's top story:

Some people experiencing menopause symptoms miss out on treatment because their insurance won't cover it.

CapRadio’s Megan Myscofski reports there’s a push in the California legislature to change that.

This story was supported by USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism’s 2025 California Health Equity Fellowship.
Local News
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
