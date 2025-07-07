Redlands school board to vote on slate of controversial policies

The school board in Redlands will vote tomorrow night on a number of controversial policies including making it easier to remove books from school libraries.

One policy up for consideration would allow the board to immediately pull books if someone complains that they perceive it’s pornographic. Another would ban classroom materials that contain what the board calls pervasive pornographic material—though that’s not defined.

Board member Candy Olson was elected with the backing of conservative Christians and ran on a platform featuring these policies. Olson says she doesn't speak for the whole board. She said she’s just trying to protect students.

"I have a moral obligation to do what I know is good for kids," said Olson.

Critics say the policies target LGBTQ students because many of the materials board members object to include LGBTQ topics.

They’ll also vote on a policy that would ban all flags at schools beside the California and American flag, which critics say is a swipe at pride flags.

