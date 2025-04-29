© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 4/27/25 - Chanticleer

By David Fleming
Published April 29, 2025 at 3:44 PM PDT

Have you ever heard the name Chanticleer? It’s the name of a rooster that Chaucer told us about…Prideful of his voice. It’s also the name of an outstanding, world acclaimed vocal ensemble. Originally coming from a group singing Renaissance music around the dining room table, they’ve gone on to include pop, classical, jazz, as well as original commission work.

David Fleming speaks with Tim Keeler, music director for Chanticleer. We'll hear about the history, a few performances coming up in the near future in our region, as well as the role of the countertenor.

David Fleming
