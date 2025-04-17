KVC-Arts 4/13/25 - Eliane Elias & "Time and Again"

With over 30 albums under her name, David Fleming speaks with Eliane Elias about her latest, Time and Again. It’s a collection of eight original tunes, three of which existed previously, but were reimagined for this recording. On this album, she explores various concepts of time… The past, the future, how we use time, good times and bad times… ￼ several wonderful, wonderful guests on this album as well. It has a side one and side, two feel, which is natural as it has been released on vinyl in addition to CD. We also hear of her recording with Chick Corea... what would turn out to be Corea's last.