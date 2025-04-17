KVC-Arts 4/6/25 - Lee Ritenour & "Brasil"

On this edition of KVC-Arts it's David Fleming in conversation with guitarist Lee Ritenour. You’ll find him MAINLY in the world of jazz, with around 35 or so albums under his own name, also as part of the GRP All-Star Big Band, the group Fourplay, and other projects. We'll hear about

Ritenour’s latest, along with Dave Grusin, called BRASIL. Also, helping Pink Floyd, or rather specifically, David Gilmour – at a point when he was absolutely STUCK trying to figure out what to do at a point in one of Pink Floyd’s MOST well-known tunes.