© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
inland_edition.jpg
Inland Edition

10/20/2021 - Caroline Savello Discusses Testing And Vaccinations In California

Published October 20, 2021 at 2:52 PM PDT

Today on Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez speaks with Caroline Savello, Chief Commercial Officer for Color, a Bay Area based company partnering with the state of California to facilitate testing and vaccinations. She talks about reaching into communities where testing and vaccination rates are low and creating easy access and availability for testing and shots.

To learn more about Color, visit their website:
https://www.color.com/

Inland Edition
Stay Connected
Rick Dulock
Rick Dulock is originally from Gainesville, Florida. He fell in love with NPR as a student board operator for 91.9 KVCR in 1996 and since then has worn many hats including Development Director and Pledge Producer. Rick has served as Program Manager since 2011 and is currently working on bolstering KVCR's Weekend Showcase with limited series and unique public radio offerings.
See stories by Rick Dulock