9/8/21 - Professor Joseph Kahne Discusses the Civic Engagement Research Group at UC Riverside

Today on Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez speaks with Professor Joseph Kahne, Co-Director of CERG, the Civic Engagement Research Group at UC Riverside. The program promotes equitable, informed, and effective civic and political participation among young people. Professor Kahne talks about the civic and political engagement projects he and his colleagues are working on with Inland Empire students.

To learn more about the UC Riverside Civic Engagement Research Group, or CERG, visit civicsurvey.org