inland_edition.jpg
Inland Edition

8/11/21 - Dr. Naomi Bardach Discusses Safe School Reopening

Published August 11, 2021 at 2:10 PM PDT
IE Aug 11 Naomi Bardach.png

Today on Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez speaks with Dr. Naomi Bardach, Associate Professor of Pediatrics and Policy in the Department of Pediatrics and the Philip R. Lee Institute for Health Policy Studies at UC San Francisco. She has been serving as the lead person with the California Health and Human Services Agency with Safe Schools For All. Dr. Bardach talks about opening schools safely as students and faculty return back to in-person instruction.

For more on Safe Schools for All, visit schools.covid19.ca.gov

Rick Dulock
Rick Dulock is originally from Gainesville, Florida. He fell in love with NPR as a student board operator for 91.9 KVCR in 1996 and since then has worn many hats including Development Director and Pledge Producer. Rick has served as Program Manager since 2011 and is currently working on bolstering KVCR's Weekend Showcase with limited series and unique public radio offerings.
