7/21/21 - Ivan Rosenberg Discusses The Uniquely Abled Project

On today's Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez speaks with Dr. Ivan Rosenberg, Founder and President of The Uniquely Abled Project, a program focused on creating career opportunities for the uniquely abled. Dr. Rosenberg discusses how the project matches employers and careers with the right workers and prepares both to ensure a high success rate. Enrollment for this program is now available at San Bernardino Valley College.

For more information about The Uniquely Abled Project, visit uniquelyabledproject.org

For program information at San Bernardino Valley College, visit https://www.valleycollege.edu/academic-career-programs/specialized-programs/cte-transitions/job-developer-project/machinist.php