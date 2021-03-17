3/17/21 - Dr. Manfred Keil Discusses the Economy One Year After the Start of the Pandemic

Today on Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez speaks with Dr. Manfred Keil, Chief Economist for Inland Empire Economic Partnership, or IEEP. He's also the Associate Professor of Economics at the Robert Day School of Economics and Finance at Claremont McKenna College. Dr. Kiel shares information about local employment numbers and opening up the economy, now that there is finally some light at the end of the tunnel with COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

For more information or to sign up for the IEEP 2021 State of the Region event, visit their website at IEEP.com