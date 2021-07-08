July Flights at ONT Almost Reach Pre-Pandemic Levels

With Summer well underway, a lot of Inland Empire travelers are headed to their next destination via Ontario International Airport. Airport spokesperson Steve Lambert spoke with KVCR News reporter Jonathan Linden.

According to information released by the airport, July 2021 flight departures will be 87% of what they were in July 2019.

Airport spokesperson Steve Lambert largely equates the bounce back to a lot pent up demand.

Steve Lambert – “I think what this is a reflection of is just a lot of pent up demand for air travel. People have not been doing that for a better part of a year and you know it’s largely personal travel and leisure travel.”

Lambert also said that Ontario, like every airport, was hit hard during the beginning of the pandemic, but that they have started to make a full recovery.

Steve Lambert – “Basically for the last six to eight months, Ontario’s recovery rate has been the strongest of all airports in California, and the third or fourth strongest nationwide.”

On top of increased air traffic, ONT this year has also added 6 nonstop flights to its lists, including Chicago O’Hare, Honolulu, Mexico City, and San Salvador.

With COVID-19 still top of mind, TSA and ONT are keeping safety a priority with face coverings being required inside airport terminals and aircraft.