Ontario airport to name international terminal after Sen. Diane Feinstein

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published August 25, 2022 at 6:30 PM PDT
The Ontario International Airport will be naming its international terminal after U.S. Senator Diane Feinstein.

The Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) board of commissioners unanimously voted on Thursday to name their international terminal and federal inspection station (FIS) facility after U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

In a press release, OIAA board president Alan Wapner said that airport was honored to dedicate the facility to the senator. "Sen. Feinstein's... years of support and advocacy were so critical in ONT's return to local ownership," Wapner said.

In 2016 the airport regained local control after previously being under the jurisdiction of Los Angeles World Airports. "I was so proud to play a role in the expansion of Ontario International Airport," said U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein in a press release. "And I'm so pleased to watch ONT continue to grow its footprint in the region.".

The official dedication of the international terminal and FIS facility to Sen. Feinstein is set to occur sometime this fall.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter at 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, California. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
