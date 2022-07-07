© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Ontario International Airport appoints new chief operations officer

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published July 7, 2022 at 8:15 AM PDT
NewOntarioInternatioalCOO.png
Ontario International Airport
/
www.flyontario.com
Portrait of Ontario International Airport's new chief operations officer James Kesler.

James Kesler was appointed as Ontario International Airport’s new chief operations officer.

Before this role, Kesler had been serving as a consultant for the airport since 2018.

In a press release, ONT CEO Atif Elkadi said that Kesler brings a depth of knowledge that has been critical to the airport’s recent success and that he helped bring in Amazon as a cargo tenant.

Serving as COO, Kesler will play a central role in the airport’s seeking of new revenue sources and future business initiatives.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter at 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, Calif. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
