Ontario International Airport appoints new chief operations officer
James Kesler was appointed as Ontario International Airport’s new chief operations officer.
Before this role, Kesler had been serving as a consultant for the airport since 2018.
In a press release, ONT CEO Atif Elkadi said that Kesler brings a depth of knowledge that has been critical to the airport’s recent success and that he helped bring in Amazon as a cargo tenant.
Serving as COO, Kesler will play a central role in the airport’s seeking of new revenue sources and future business initiatives.