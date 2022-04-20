© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Ontario International Airport exceeds pre-pandemic passenger volume levels

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published April 20, 2022 at 8:15 PM PDT
thumbnail_Exterior sign copy.jpg
Steve Lambert
/
Ontario International Airport
A photo of the entrance at Ontario International Airport.

For the first time since the pandemic began, passenger volumes at Ontario International Airport (ONT) have exceeded pre-pandemic levels.

In March of 2022, ONT saw over 454,000 travelers come through the airport; that's nearly a 4% increase compared to March 2019.

"Very few airports can claim that they're back to where they were before March of 2020," said ONT spokesperson Steve Lambert.

Lambert says the pandemic recovery has been a significant factor but that the Inland Empire's overall growth has also contributed. He added that they expect the coming months to be even better. "This goes beyond simply March being a really good month for us; it's been trending that way," Lambert said.

Lambert says that for the entire year of 2022, ONT is expecting to exceed 2019 levels. Outside of passengers, the airport also saw a 22% increase in cargo transport compared to March 2019.

