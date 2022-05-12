Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl trophy visiting three Inland Empire locations this weekend

The Inland Empire tour will be free and is part of a ten-stop tour the Super Bowl 56 trophy will be doing till June 18.

"It was really important to us that we get out to these communities that maybe don't get to come to a game," said Los Angeles Rams Director of Game Production Chadwick Richardson.

As part of the tour, the trophy will stop at the L.A. County Fair on Friday, Riverside on Saturday, and Ontario on Sunday.

Los Angeles Rams / List of all the Los Angeles Rams Trophy Tour stops.

Richardson says fans will get to be upfront and personal with the trophy. "And they get to take away a high-resolution photo that they get sent directly to their phone," Richardson said.

Additionally, fans will get to interact with Rams cheerleaders and their mascot Rampage.

Information for each stop:

Pomona - Friday, May 13

Location: L.A. County Fair, 1101 W McKinley Ave, Pomona, CA 91768

Time: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

*Valid fair ticket required for entry*

Riverside - Saturday, May 14

Location: Riverside Convention Center, 3637 5th St, Riverside, CA 92501

Time: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Ontario - Sunday, May 15

Location: Ontario Town Square, 224 N Euclid Ave, Ontario, CA 91762

Time: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.