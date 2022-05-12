© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl trophy visiting three Inland Empire locations this weekend

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published May 12, 2022 at 6:45 PM PDT
Super Bowl LVI Parade and Rally
Nick Tomoyasu
/
Los Angeles Rams
Photo of the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl trophy.

This weekend, the Los Angeles Ram's 2022 Super Bowl trophy will be making three stops here in the Inland Empire.  

The Inland Empire tour will be free and is part of a ten-stop tour the Super Bowl 56 trophy will be doing till June 18.

"It was really important to us that we get out to these communities that maybe don't get to come to a game," said Los Angeles Rams Director of Game Production Chadwick Richardson.

As part of the tour, the trophy will stop at the L.A. County Fair on Friday, Riverside on Saturday, and Ontario on Sunday.

Screenshot 2022-05-12 155514.png
Los Angeles Rams
/
List of all the Los Angeles Rams Trophy Tour stops.

Richardson says fans will get to be upfront and personal with the trophy. "And they get to take away a high-resolution photo that they get sent directly to their phone," Richardson said.

Additionally, fans will get to interact with Rams cheerleaders and their mascot Rampage.

Information for each stop:

Pomona - Friday, May 13
Location: L.A. County Fair, 1101 W McKinley Ave, Pomona, CA 91768
Time: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
*Valid fair ticket required for entry*

Riverside - Saturday, May 14
Location: Riverside Convention Center, 3637 5th St, Riverside, CA 92501
Time: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Ontario - Sunday, May 15
Location: Ontario Town Square, 224 N Euclid Ave, Ontario, CA 91762
Time: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter at 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, Calif. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
