Local News

Ontario International Ranked Fastest Growing Airport in the U.S.

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published December 27, 2021 at 6:00 AM PST
Ontario International Airport
According to a new ranking, Ontario International is the fastest growing airport in the U.S. for the fourth straight year.

The magazine Global Traveler released the ranking, which used data such as passenger volumes, Covid-19 recovery rate, and survey results from frequent flyers.

Steve Lambert is a Spokesperson for ONT. He said, "When you consider what we just come out of in terms of the pandemic, it really speaks to the resiliency to the airport, the strength of our market, and our relationship with our airline partners."

The news comes as ONT just marked its fifth anniversary of being under local control. Lambert added that the airport has seen a 95% return to pre-pandemic passenger levels.

"Our commitment to the Inland Empire is the same; we're dedicated to serving this market. It's one of the fastest-growing populations and economic centers in the country, so as we look ahead to 2022 and beyond, the forecast is very promising," added Lambert.

Other airports to appear in the ranking include Austin-Bergstrom International in second place and LAX in fourth.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
