Ontario International Ranked Fastest Growing Airport in the U.S.

The magazine Global Traveler released the ranking, which used data such as passenger volumes, Covid-19 recovery rate, and survey results from frequent flyers.

Steve Lambert is a Spokesperson for ONT. He said, "When you consider what we just come out of in terms of the pandemic, it really speaks to the resiliency to the airport, the strength of our market, and our relationship with our airline partners."

The news comes as ONT just marked its fifth anniversary of being under local control. Lambert added that the airport has seen a 95% return to pre-pandemic passenger levels.

"Our commitment to the Inland Empire is the same; we're dedicated to serving this market. It's one of the fastest-growing populations and economic centers in the country, so as we look ahead to 2022 and beyond, the forecast is very promising," added Lambert.

Other airports to appear in the ranking include Austin-Bergstrom International in second place and LAX in fourth.