Local News

Proposed bill to name Norco post office after fallen Marine Kareem Nikoui passes House

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published July 14, 2022 at 3:45 PM PDT
KareemNikouiNorco.png
Portrait of fallen Norco native and marine Kareem Nakoui.

A proposed bill to rename a Norco post office after a fallen marine is one step closer to reality.

The bill passed unanimously through the House of Representatives on Tuesday and would rename the Norco post office at 1801 Town and Country Drive after Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui.

"As we approach the one-year anniversary of Lance Corporal Nikoui's death, my congressional district continues to honor the life and memory of Kareem." said Rep. Ken Calvert, R-Corona, speaking on the floor of the House of Representatives. Rep. Calvert introduced the legislation.

Nikoui was one of 13 U.S. troops killed during an August 2021 bombing at the Kabul International Airport in Afghanistan.

"This Congress and this country can never fully repay the Nikoui family for the sacrifice that they have made," Calvert said. "But by passing this bill, the House remembers Kareem's bravery, and we pay tribute to a young life taken too soon."

The bill to rename the Norco post office after Nikoui will now head over to the U.S. Senate.

Local News City of Norco
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter at 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, Calif. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
