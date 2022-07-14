Proposed bill to name Norco post office after fallen Marine Kareem Nikoui passes House

The bill passed unanimously through the House of Representatives on Tuesday and would rename the Norco post office at 1801 Town and Country Drive after Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui.

"As we approach the one-year anniversary of Lance Corporal Nikoui's death, my congressional district continues to honor the life and memory of Kareem." said Rep. Ken Calvert, R-Corona, speaking on the floor of the House of Representatives. Rep. Calvert introduced the legislation.

Nikoui was one of 13 U.S. troops killed during an August 2021 bombing at the Kabul International Airport in Afghanistan.

"This Congress and this country can never fully repay the Nikoui family for the sacrifice that they have made," Calvert said. "But by passing this bill, the House remembers Kareem's bravery, and we pay tribute to a young life taken too soon."

The bill to rename the Norco post office after Nikoui will now head over to the U.S. Senate.