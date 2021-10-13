Pending Norco Ordinance Would Ban Short-Term Rentals Such as Airbnb

The council voted 4 to 1 in favor of the ban, which would exclude hotels and motels.

Councilmen Ted Hoffman voted yes on the new rule and said it's about quality of life for Norco residents. He said, "We have longtime residents living in neighborhoods, and they don't want to live next to a rental that changes hands every week or every 30-days and have a whole new neighborhood."

Hoffman also said that the city already has an extended stay hotel and has plans for more. He said, "So the way I look at it if people want to do a short-term rental for 30-days or whatever, there are other options for them other than a residential area."

Other local cities have made similar bans, such as Temecula and Chino Hills.

Councilwoman Katherine Aleman was the only council member to vote no on the proposal. She says instead of banning rentals, the city could put in regulations such as limits on rentals in specific neighborhoods and days a space can be rented.

Aleman said, "And I know that there are of course some negative pieces, and there have been cities that have grappled with this, but in our city, over the last year, we had three complaints. So very minimal when you think about the number of complaints a city might get."

She added, "And I think that there are a number of things that can be done to mitigate or reduce the effects because essentially the complaints they received were also for short-term rentals that are not currently being regulated."

The final vote on the ordinance will take place on October 20th, with it expected to pass.