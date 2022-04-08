© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News

Proposed bill would name Norco post office after fallen marine Kareem Nikoui

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published April 8, 2022 at 7:45 AM PDT
KareemNikouiNorco.png
Portrait of fallen Norco native and marine Kareem Nakoui.

A proposed U.S. congressional bill would rename a Norco Post Office after fallen marine Kareem Nikoui.

Congressman Ken Calvert is proposing the bill which would rename the Norco post office located on Town and County Drive. Kareem Nikoui was one of the thirteen U.S. service members killed during the Kabul airport attack last August. He was a Norco native and graduated from Norco High School in 2019.

In a press release, Congressman Calvert said that Nikoui's life of service, selflessness, and compassion provides an excellent example for all of us. Fellow Inland Empire congress members Mark Takano, Norma Torres, and Pete Aguilar are co-sponsors of the bill.

Tags

Local News City of NorcoU.S. Marine Corp
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
See stories by Jonathan Linden