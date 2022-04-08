Proposed bill would name Norco post office after fallen marine Kareem Nikoui

Congressman Ken Calvert is proposing the bill which would rename the Norco post office located on Town and County Drive. Kareem Nikoui was one of the thirteen U.S. service members killed during the Kabul airport attack last August. He was a Norco native and graduated from Norco High School in 2019.

In a press release, Congressman Calvert said that Nikoui's life of service, selflessness, and compassion provides an excellent example for all of us. Fellow Inland Empire congress members Mark Takano, Norma Torres, and Pete Aguilar are co-sponsors of the bill.