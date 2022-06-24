© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 6/24/22

KVCR
Published June 24, 2022 at 9:45 PM PDT
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Radoslav Zilinsky
/
Getty Images
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Over the last week, reported COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased in both Riverside and San Bernardino County.

In San Bernardino County, hospitalizations increased by 7% this week compared to last. Despite that increase, new cases declined by 13%.

In Riverside County, hospitalizations were also up compared to last week by 14%, and like San Bernardino County, new cases decreased but by 27%.

Overall, in total, both counties reported 79 new COVID-19 related deaths. These number comes as a new scientific study from London reports that the COIVD-19 vaccine saved over 20 million lives during the first year of the pandemic.

