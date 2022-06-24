Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 6/24/22

In San Bernardino County, hospitalizations increased by 7% this week compared to last. Despite that increase, new cases declined by 13%.

In Riverside County, hospitalizations were also up compared to last week by 14%, and like San Bernardino County, new cases decreased but by 27%.

Overall, in total, both counties reported 79 new COVID-19 related deaths. These number comes as a new scientific study from London reports that the COIVD-19 vaccine saved over 20 million lives during the first year of the pandemic.