Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 6/14/22

San Bernardino County had 2,356 new reported cases over the weekend. Since June 6, hospitalizations have decreased by 3, with 89 current patients. ICU cases increased by one, with 15. Over the last week, San Bernardino County has only reported 44 new COVID-19 related deaths.

Over the weekend in Riverside County, there were 2,087 new reported cases. Since June 6, hospitalizations have decreased by two, with 98. ICU cases also decreased by two, with 9 current patients. Over the last seven days, Riverside County has reported zero new COVID-19 related deaths.