© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 5/31/22

KVCR
Published May 31, 2022 at 5:00 AM PDT
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Radoslav Zilinsky
/
Getty Images
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in both Riverside and San Bernardino County have increased for the second straight week.

In Riverside County, there were 1,979 new reported cases over the weekend. Since May 23, hospitalizations have increased by 13%, with 91. ICU cases increased by five, with ten current patients. Over the last seven days, Riverside County has reported four new COVID-19 related deaths.

In San Bernardino County, there were 1,674 new reported cases over the weekend. Since May 23, hospitalizations have increased by 8, with 63 current patients. ICU cases increased by one, with nine total patients. Over the last week, San Bernardino County has only reported 87 new COVID-19 related deaths.

Tags

Local News COVID-19San Bernardino CountyRiverside County