Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 5/31/22

In Riverside County, there were 1,979 new reported cases over the weekend. Since May 23, hospitalizations have increased by 13%, with 91. ICU cases increased by five, with ten current patients. Over the last seven days, Riverside County has reported four new COVID-19 related deaths.

In San Bernardino County, there were 1,674 new reported cases over the weekend. Since May 23, hospitalizations have increased by 8, with 63 current patients. ICU cases increased by one, with nine total patients. Over the last week, San Bernardino County has only reported 87 new COVID-19 related deaths.