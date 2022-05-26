© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Riverside County expanding mental health mobile crisis teams program

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published May 26, 2022 at 6:00 PM PDT
IMG_5090.jpg
Ryan Railsback
/
Riverside Police Department
Workers with the City of Riverside's Saturation Engagement Day team speaking with homeless individuals.

Riverside County will be expanding its mental health mobile crisis teams program.

The program's expansion is coming after the county received $7 million from California's Department of Health Care Services. The program will add 15 more teams to its existing four and provide service to 15 cities across the county.

"With these teams, we're responding to anything that humans can need all at once; it's more of a package deal," said Riverside University Health System Deputy Director of Integrated Programs Ryhan Miller.

Miller says that of 19 teams, each will be focused on one of three different specialties. "One being the mobile crisis team for a psychiatric emergency and then also our field-based homeless outreach teams and then the third team type is our substance abuse navigation and care coordination teams," Miller said.

Each team will consist of four staff members, including a clinical therapist, peer support specialist, substance use counselor, and a homeless and housing case manager. City's that will be supported include Riverside, Blythe, Temecula, and Hemet.

Local News Riverside CountyMental Health
