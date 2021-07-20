-
The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the inland region.July is minority mental…
-
A recent survey conducted by Men’s Health showed that out of 1100 people, approximately 75% of respondents said they are close to someone struggling with…
-
As part of KVCR’s series for Suicide Prevention Month called “Wellness for Times of Uncertainty,” we’re talking about youth suicide.Suicide rates have…
-
As part of KVCR’s series for Suicide Prevention Month called “Wellness for Times of Uncertainty,” we are talking about grief and loss during the…
-
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Riverside Free Clinic is now offering free, virtual mental health services every Wednesday. The University of…
-
May is Mental Health Month, and we have a series of stories about mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now we have an interview with Dr. David…
-
Lillian Vasquez speaks with Dr. Gayani DeSilva, the Behavioral Health Medical Director for IEHP, the Inland Empire Health Plan. Dr. DeSilva talks about…
-
A pastor at the Harvest Christian Fellowship Church in Riverside who spoke openly about his battles with depression died by suicide Monday night.Jarrid…
-
Middle-aged men are at the highest risk for suicide, but experts say they’re also the least likely to talk to their doctors about it.UC Davis Health is…
-
Across California, people who’ve been through a mental health crisis and come out the other side are using their experiences to help others in that…