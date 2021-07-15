© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Local News

The Voice: Riverside Churches Offer Resources During Minority Mental Health Month

KVCR | By Megan Jamerson
Published July 15, 2021 at 6:00 AM PDT
The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the inland region.

July is minority mental health month and Executive Editor Stephanie Williams talks to KVCR's Megan Jamerson about a collaboration between a Riverside non-profit and five local churches to offer mental health resources to the Black community.

 

  

 
To read the article by Breanna Reeves, Inland Empire Black Churches Raise Mental Health Awareness with Resource Support, click here.
 
 

