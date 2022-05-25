© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Listen: District 2 San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors Candidate Forum

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published May 25, 2022 at 2:30 PM PDT
Candidates for the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors District 2 participating in a forum on May 19, 2022. (From left to right: Nadia Renner, Dejonae Shaw, Eric Coker, and Luis Cetina

Last week, four of the five candidates running for San Bernardino County’s Board of Supervisors District 2 met at a Fontana church to discuss their stance on the issues.

District 2 includes the cities of Rancho Cucamonga and Fontana and a portion of Upland. The participating candidates were Luis Cetina, Dejonae Shaw, Eric Coker, and Nadia Renner. Former Fontana City Councilmember Jesse Armendarez is also running did not attend the forum. Current District 2 Supervisor Janice Rutherford has been termed out and cannot run for reelection.

Local News San Bernardino CountySan Bernardino County Board of Supervisors
