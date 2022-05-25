Listen: District 2 San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors Candidate Forum

District 2 includes the cities of Rancho Cucamonga and Fontana and a portion of Upland. The participating candidates were Luis Cetina, Dejonae Shaw, Eric Coker, and Nadia Renner. Former Fontana City Councilmember Jesse Armendarez is also running did not attend the forum. Current District 2 Supervisor Janice Rutherford has been termed out and cannot run for reelection.