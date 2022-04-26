Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 4/26/22

In Riverside County, there were 459 new cases reported over the weekend. Hospitalizations have only increased by one since April 18 with 55. ICU cases decreased by two, with six current patients. Over the last seven days, Riverside County has reported seven new COVID-19 related deaths.

In San Bernardino County, there were 1,401 new reported cases over the weekend. Since April 18, hospitalizations have decreased by 11%, with 37 current patients. ICU cases increased by two in that same period, with ten. Over the last week, San Bernardino County has only reported 99 new COVID-19 related deaths.