Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 5/8/2025

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. San Bernardino Mayor Helen Tran blasted a council majority for interviewing city manager candidates while she was away after a death in the family.

2. A Redlands Unified School District official has agreed to resign after state and federal investigations found sexual harassment cases were not handled properly on her watch.

3. A Norco resident was bilked out of $20,000 by a man posing as an IRS agent, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

4. And lastly today, we remember longtime Press-Enterprise sports writer Jerry Soifer.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.