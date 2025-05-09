High temps blanket Inland Empire, set to break records

Scorching temperatures across much of Southern California have health officials warning people to stay inside and drink lots of water. Weather service officials predict new heat records could be set.

The heat was already oppressive by 11 A-M in Redlands…

“Oh my gosh, it's already 87 degrees," said Katherine Anderson. She sipped hot coffee on the front porch of her Victorian style home, despite health officials’ warnings. She wanted to get some fresh air and knew she better do it now.

“This will probably be the coolest time of the day," she said.

The forecast calls for 97 degrees later this afternoon. For the next two days, temperatures are expected to be some 20 degrees higher than average throughout southern California. Then, the May gray will be back on Monday.

