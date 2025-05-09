© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

High temps blanket Inland Empire, set to break records

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published May 9, 2025 at 1:44 PM PDT
Highs 15 to 25 degrees above average resulting in moderate to major HeatRisk for inland areas. For the coastal areas: 78 to 90, western valleys and inland Orange County: 91 to 97, inland valleys: 94 to 103, mountains between 4000 ft and 7000 ft: 78 to 88, high desert: 93 to 98, low desert: 103 to 107.
NWS San Diego
Highs 15 to 25 degrees above average resulting in moderate to major HeatRisk for inland areas. For the coastal areas: 78 to 90, western valleys and inland Orange County: 91 to 97, inland valleys: 94 to 103, mountains between 4000 ft and 7000 ft: 78 to 88, high desert: 93 to 98, low desert: 103 to 107.

Scorching temperatures across much of Southern California have health officials warning people to stay inside and drink lots of water. Weather service officials predict new heat records could be set.
The heat was already oppressive by 11 A-M in Redlands…

“Oh my gosh, it's already 87 degrees," said Katherine Anderson. She sipped hot coffee on the front porch of her Victorian style home, despite health officials’ warnings. She wanted to get some fresh air and knew she better do it now.

“This will probably be the coolest time of the day," she said.

The forecast calls for 97 degrees later this afternoon. For the next two days, temperatures are expected to be some 20 degrees higher than average throughout southern California. Then, the May gray will be back on Monday.
Local News
Madison Aument
See stories by Madison Aument