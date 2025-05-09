5/9 KVCR Midday News: Local Catholics celebrate Robert Prevost’s election as Pope Leo XIV

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news run down. Here are today's stories:

1. Catholics across the Inland Empire are celebrating the election of U.S. Cardinal Robert Prevost as the new Pope. KVCR.

2. California has filed yet another lawsuit against the Trump administration this time for withholding billions of dollars to build out EV charging infrastructure. CapRadio.

3. A San Bernardino police officer caught on video striking a man 16 times with a baton last year was suspended, retrained and referred to a state agency that could strip him of his certification. Southern California News Group.

4. The California Parent and Youth Helpline turns five years old today – just in time for a brand new study that confirms its effectiveness. California News Service.

