Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 4/19/22

In Riverside County, there were 113 new cases reported over the weekend. Hospitalizations have seen a 28% increase since April 11 with 54. ICU cases increased by three, with eight current patients. Over the last seven days, Riverside County has reported 14 new COVID-19 related deaths.

In San Bernardino County, there were 688 new reported cases over the weekend. Since April 11, hospitalizations have decreased by 17%, with 42 current patients. ICU cases increased by one in that same period, with eight. Over the last week, San Bernardino County has only reported 56 new COVID-19 related deaths.