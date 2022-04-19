© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 4/19/22

KVCR
Published April 19, 2022 at 9:15 AM PDT
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Over the last week, COVID-19 hospitalizations have slightly increased in Riverside County, while they have decreased in San Bernardino County.

In Riverside County, there were 113 new cases reported over the weekend. Hospitalizations have seen a 28% increase since April 11 with 54. ICU cases increased by three, with eight current patients. Over the last seven days, Riverside County has reported 14 new COVID-19 related deaths.

In San Bernardino County, there were 688 new reported cases over the weekend. Since April 11, hospitalizations have decreased by 17%, with 42 current patients. ICU cases increased by one in that same period, with eight. Over the last week, San Bernardino County has only reported 56 new COVID-19 related deaths.

