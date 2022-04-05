© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 4/5/22

KVCR
Published April 5, 2022 at 9:00 AM PDT
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Hospitalizations continue to decline in Riverside and San Bernardino County.

In Riverside County, there were 126 new cases reported over the weekend. Hospitalizations have seen a 20% decrease since March 29, with 51. ICU cases decreased by only one in that same period, with 11 current patients. Over the last seven days, Riverside County has reported 23 new COVID-19 related deaths.

In San Bernardino County, there were 209 new reported cases over the weekend. Since March 29, hospitalizations have decreased by 50% with 35 current patients. ICU cases decreased by 10 in that same period, with 13 patients. Over the last week, San Bernardino County has only reported three new COVID-19 related deaths.

Local News COVID-19San Bernardino CountyRiverside County