Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 4/5/22

In Riverside County, there were 126 new cases reported over the weekend. Hospitalizations have seen a 20% decrease since March 29, with 51. ICU cases decreased by only one in that same period, with 11 current patients. Over the last seven days, Riverside County has reported 23 new COVID-19 related deaths.

In San Bernardino County, there were 209 new reported cases over the weekend. Since March 29, hospitalizations have decreased by 50% with 35 current patients. ICU cases decreased by 10 in that same period, with 13 patients. Over the last week, San Bernardino County has only reported three new COVID-19 related deaths.