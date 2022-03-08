Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 3/8/22

In Riverside County, there were 603 new reported cases over the weekend. Since last Monday, hospitalizations have decreased by 29%, with 172. ICU cases have seen a 27% decrease with 31 current patients. Over the last seven days, Riverside County has reported 100 new COVID-19 related deaths.

In San Bernardino County, there were 718 new reported cases over the weekend. Since last Monday, Hospitalizations have decreased in the county by 38%, with 133. ICU cases decreased by 5, with 45 current patients. Over the previous week, San Bernardino County has reported 129 new COVID-19 related deaths.