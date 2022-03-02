Riverside Transit Agency offering 25 cent bus fares through April

The promotion launched on Tuesday and is a part of the RTA’s 45th birthday celebration. The promotion comes as ridership has started to recover after RTA saw a drastic decrease during the start of the pandemic.

RTA spokesperson Bradley Weaver told the Press-Enterprise that January bus boardings saw a 45% increase compared to December, but that ridership is still 60% below January 2020 levels.

Additional to the lower fares, the transit agency’s Dial-A-Ride program will only cost riders $1 per zone.