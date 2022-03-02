Riverside Transit Agency offering 25 cent bus fares through April
The Riverside Transit Agency will be offering 25 cent bus fares through April 30.
The promotion launched on Tuesday and is a part of the RTA’s 45th birthday celebration. The promotion comes as ridership has started to recover after RTA saw a drastic decrease during the start of the pandemic.
RTA spokesperson Bradley Weaver told the Press-Enterprise that January bus boardings saw a 45% increase compared to December, but that ridership is still 60% below January 2020 levels.
Additional to the lower fares, the transit agency’s Dial-A-Ride program will only cost riders $1 per zone.