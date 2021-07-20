local transportation

-
JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) - Half of the Pomona (60) Freeway between Riverside and Ontario will be shut down Friday night and remain closed until Monday morning…
A California restaurant owner upset with a lack of parking for his customers, has uncovered a 60-year-old state law that may call into question what you…
MOUNTAIN CENTER (CNS) - Beginning today, the number of hours available to access a stretch of state Route 74 between Hemet and Mountain Center that was…
MOUNTAIN CENTER (CNS) - A stretch of state Route 74 between Hemet andMountain Center that was severely damaged during the Valentine's Day storm willbe…
UPDATED SATURDAY AM, 4/13/19INDIO (CNS) - Thousands of fans began flocking to Indio Friday to create acity within a city for the start of the Coachella…
Starting next year, people will be able to take special Amtrak trains from Los Angeles to the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals in Indio. More from…
State Senator Connie Leyva (D- Chino) has introduced legislation requiring smog checks for big rig trucks. However, some say that will slow down the…
The traffic data company Inrix calculates that Americans stuck in traffic congestion resulted in $87 billion in time lost - and that's last year alone.…
A couple of changes on California roadways affect owners of new cars and those who ride scooters. Capital Public Radio's Randol White reports as part of…
A highly controversial bill designed to increase housing near transit stops in California died quickly last spring. Now, it's back in the fall with a new…