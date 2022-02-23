© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News

Two Rialto high school vice principals arrested for failing to report sexual assaults

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published February 23, 2022 at 6:00 PM PST
IMG_1625.JPG
Carter High Schoo
/
Rialto Unified School District
Exterior photo of Carter High School in Rialto, Ca.

Two assistant principals from a Rialto high school have been arrested and charged with felonies after allegedly failing to report sexual assaults on campus.

Carter High School vice principals David Shenhan Yang and Natasha Harris are being charged with felony child abuse and two counts of failure to report child abuse by the San Bernardino County District Attorney.

The Rialto Police Department says that after investigating a February claim that a 17-year-old had sexually assaulted a girl for months, they found that the victim had allegedly reported the assault to the vice principals in November of 2021 and say both vice principals allegedly failed to notify law enforcement.

District Attorney Jason Anderson told KABC, "Their failure as mandated reporters to notify law enforcement led to further victimization of two students, and the sexual assault of a third victim, which was preventable."

In a written release, the Rialto Unified School District said that the allegations were being taken seriously and that the district would continue an internal investigation.

Tags

Local News City of RialtoRialto Unified School Districtsexual assault
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
See stories by Jonathan Linden