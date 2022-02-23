Two Rialto high school vice principals arrested for failing to report sexual assaults

Carter High School vice principals David Shenhan Yang and Natasha Harris are being charged with felony child abuse and two counts of failure to report child abuse by the San Bernardino County District Attorney.

The Rialto Police Department says that after investigating a February claim that a 17-year-old had sexually assaulted a girl for months, they found that the victim had allegedly reported the assault to the vice principals in November of 2021 and say both vice principals allegedly failed to notify law enforcement.

District Attorney Jason Anderson told KABC, "Their failure as mandated reporters to notify law enforcement led to further victimization of two students, and the sexual assault of a third victim, which was preventable."

In a written release, the Rialto Unified School District said that the allegations were being taken seriously and that the district would continue an internal investigation.