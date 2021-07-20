sexual assault

-
The California state Senate yesterday (Monday) approved an Inland Empire legislator's bill banning secret settlements in cases of sexual assualt and…
A group of Olympic gymnasts who have come forward with stories of being sexually assaulted by team doctor Larry Nassar are supporting a California bill…
California lawmakers will debate how to address a backlog of untested rape kits, when they return to work at the state Capitol later this month. Capital…
A teacher at a Riverside high school faces criminal charges after allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student. KVCR's Ken Vincent has…