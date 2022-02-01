© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Riverside County Expanding Mobile Library Program

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published February 1, 2022 at 6:45 PM PST
13853193743_991237a3d5_o.jpg
Daniel X. O'Neil
/
Flickr Creative Commons

On Jan. 31, Riverside County Library System announced that it would be expanding its library on wheels program.

The county library system calls it their library connect program, which serves several communities and rotates to a different location every day of the week.

Riverside County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt told City News Service, “Access to educational opportunities is more important than ever for our underserved communities.”

In addition to book loans, the vans will support small group literacy sessions, Wi-Fi internet services, and job search assistance. Communities served by the vans include Jurupa Valley, Perris, Temescal Valley, and Lake Elsinore.

Library Connect Schedule

Monday’s

  • 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Country Village Apartments, 10250 Country Club Dr., Mira Loma
  • 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Youth Opportunity Center, 5656 Mission Blvd., Riverside

Tuesday’s

  • 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Lakeland Village Community Center, 16275 Grand Ave., Lake Elsinore
  • 2:00 p.m.– 4:00 p.m. at Youth Opportunity Center, 5656 Mission Blvd., Riverside

Wednesday’s

  • 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Deleo Regional Sports Park, 25655 Santiago Canyon Rd., Temescal Valley

Thursday’s

  • 10:00 a.m.– 12:00 p.m. at Mead Valley Family Resource Center, 21091 Rider St., Perris
  • 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Youth Opportunity Center, 5656 Mission Blvd., Riverside

Saturday’s

  • 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Lakeland Village Community Center, 16275 Grand Ave., Lake Elsinore
  • 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Deleo Regional Sports Park, 25655 Santiago Canyon Rd., Temescal Valley

