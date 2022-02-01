Riverside County Expanding Mobile Library Program

The county library system calls it their library connect program, which serves several communities and rotates to a different location every day of the week.

Riverside County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt told City News Service, “Access to educational opportunities is more important than ever for our underserved communities.”

In addition to book loans, the vans will support small group literacy sessions, Wi-Fi internet services, and job search assistance. Communities served by the vans include Jurupa Valley, Perris, Temescal Valley, and Lake Elsinore.

Library Connect Schedule

Monday’s



10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Country Village Apartments, 10250 Country Club Dr., Mira Loma

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Youth Opportunity Center, 5656 Mission Blvd., Riverside

Tuesday’s



10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Lakeland Village Community Center, 16275 Grand Ave., Lake Elsinore

2:00 p.m.– 4:00 p.m. at Youth Opportunity Center, 5656 Mission Blvd., Riverside

Wednesday’s



2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Deleo Regional Sports Park, 25655 Santiago Canyon Rd., Temescal Valley

Thursday’s



10:00 a.m.– 12:00 p.m. at Mead Valley Family Resource Center, 21091 Rider St., Perris

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Youth Opportunity Center, 5656 Mission Blvd., Riverside

Saturday’s

