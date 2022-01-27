State Sen. Connie Leyva Announces Run for San Bernardino County Supervisor

Earlier this month, Senator Leyva had announced that she wouldn’t be seeking reelection after redistricting put her in the same district as state Sen. Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park.)

Senator Leyva will be running for the fourth district, which Republican Curt Hagman currently occupies. Hagman has been in the seat since 2014 and has already been endorsed by all his fellow supervisors and county sheriff Shannon Dicus.

In response to concerns over running against a well-connected candidate, Leyva told the Daily Bulletin that no one can outwork her and that she knows she can bring more resources to San Bernardino County.