Local News

State Sen. Connie Leyva Announces Run for San Bernardino County Supervisor

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published January 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM PST
State Sen. Connie Levya participating in a California Air Resources Board meeting in July of 2021.

State Sen. Connie Leyva (D-Chino) has announced she’ll be running for a seat on the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors.

Earlier this month, Senator Leyva had announced that she wouldn’t be seeking reelection after redistricting put her in the same district as state Sen. Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park.)

Senator Leyva will be running for the fourth district, which Republican Curt Hagman currently occupies. Hagman has been in the seat since 2014 and has already been endorsed by all his fellow supervisors and county sheriff Shannon Dicus.

In response to concerns over running against a well-connected candidate, Leyva told the Daily Bulletin that no one can outwork her and that she knows she can bring more resources to San Bernardino County.

