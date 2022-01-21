Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 1/21/22

In Riverside County, there were 6,297 new reported cases on Thursday, that's a 23% increase compared to last week. Hospitalizations have gone up by 10% in that same period, with 1,076 and 154 COVID ICU patients. Riverside County has also reported 39 new covid related deaths since Jan. 14.

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 4,909 new reported cases. Hospitalizations increased by 15% in that same period, with 1,251. ICU cases increased by 30, with 226. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 43 new Covid related deaths.