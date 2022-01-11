Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 1/11/22

In Riverside County, there were 17,822 new reported cases over the weekend. That's a 331% increase compared to last Monday. Hospitalizations have increased by 41%, with 886. ICU cases have seen a 31% increase in the same period with 137 current patients. Over the last seven days, the county has reported 45 new covid related deaths

In San Bernardino County, there were 18,533 new reported cases over the weekend. That's a 444% increase compared to last Monday. Hospitalizations have increased by 34% since last Monday, with 937. ICU cases increased by a total number of 29 in that same period, with 177 patients. Over the previous week, the county has reported 129 covid related deaths.