Local News

San Bernardino Community Mourns Loss of Longtime Educator Dr. Margaret Hill

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published December 21, 2021 at 7:00 AM PST
DrHill_LovingMemory-WEBCrop.png
San Bernardino City Unified School District
/
www.sbcusd.com

On Dec. 20, the San Bernardino City Unified School District announced the loss of longtime city educator and recent board member Dr. Margaret Hill.

Dr. Hill passed away on Sunday at the age of 81. She had been a member of the Board of Education since 2011 and served as President from 2015 to 2017.

MargaretH_BM.jpg
San Bernardino City Unified School District
/
www.sbcusd.com
Portrait of Dr. Margaret Hill

Abigail Rosales-Medina is on the school board and has served with Dr. Hill since 2013. “You can’t replace someone like her; in my personal life, you don’t have anyone like her," said Rosales-Medina.

“You could have like a really down day and with her, it doesn’t matter when, you know if it’s during a school board meeting, it could be at an event. She’s always there to provide a smile, a hug, just the comfort; that was a natural thing of hers,” she added.

Besides serving on the board, Dr. Hill had a long history in San Bernardino education dating back to 1971. She was a Vice Principal at San Bernardino High School, Principal at San Andreas High School, and Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services for the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools.

Rosales-Medina added, “Of course she’s going to be a huge loss to myself but not just to myself, everyone around her, school board members. It’s going to be a great loss because she always in her stance when it came to certain issues with students; she always put our students first.”

Board Member Rosales- Medina added that Dr. Hill was an advocate for all students. “You know she wasn’t afraid to show support for our LGBT community, all of our community when it came to our African American students, our Latinos as well, our Asian Pacific Islanders. So, she wanted to make sure that all of our students were receiving adequate care.”

No details have yet been released for Dr. Hill’s memorial service.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA.
