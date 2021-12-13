Aquinas and Arlington High School Lose CIF State Football Championship Games

Aquinas High School faced off against Fairfield’s Vanden High School in a nail-biter for the Division 3-AA State Championship. Aquinas led Vaden 13 to 0 going into the 4th quarter. But Vanden fought back, scoring their first touchdown with six minutes left in the game and another touchdown with just one minute on the clock. Aquinas was unable to respond and lost 14 to 13.

Arlington High School played Richmond’s Salesian College Preparatory for the Division 6-A State Championship. Arlington had a rough start, fumbling during their first two possessions, with Salesian scoring after each incident. They with into half trailing Salesian College Prep 28 to 21. Salesian kept Arlington’s offense under control in the second half and scored two touchdowns in the process. Salesian beat Arlington 41 to 21.