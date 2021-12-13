© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Aquinas and Arlington High School Lose CIF State Football Championship Games

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published December 13, 2021 at 6:00 AM PST
261105894_438151157768448_7324344815296936629_n.jpg
Mario Palagi
/
Arlington High School football players walking off the field after a play.

On Saturday, the football teams from San Bernardino’s Aquinas High School and Riverside’s Arlington High School played in their respective CIF State Division Championships.

Aquinas High School faced off against Fairfield’s Vanden High School in a nail-biter for the Division 3-AA State Championship. Aquinas led Vaden 13 to 0 going into the 4th quarter. But Vanden fought back, scoring their first touchdown with six minutes left in the game and another touchdown with just one minute on the clock. Aquinas was unable to respond and lost 14 to 13.

Arlington High School played Richmond’s Salesian College Preparatory for the Division 6-A State Championship. Arlington had a rough start, fumbling during their first two possessions, with Salesian scoring after each incident. They with into half trailing Salesian College Prep 28 to 21. Salesian kept Arlington’s offense under control in the second half and scored two touchdowns in the process. Salesian beat Arlington 41 to 21.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
