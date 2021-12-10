© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 12/10/21

KVCR
Published December 10, 2021 at 5:06 PM PST
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Riverside and San Bernardino County have seen increased numbers of Covid-19 hospitalizations over the last week.

On Thursday, in Riverside County, there was a 22% increase in new Covid cases (550) compared to last week. There has been an average of 18.9 new cases per 100,000 residents. Hospitalizations have gone up by 10% over the last week, with 305 and 71 COVID ICU patients.

In San Bernardino County, there was a 50% increase in new Covid Cases (629) compared to last week. Hospitalizations have increased by 14%, with 407. ICU cases increased by eight since last week, with 97. Over the previous two weeks, 17 of the 20 county deaths had known vaccination status, with four being vaccinated and 13 not.

Local NewsRiverside CountySan Bernardino CountyCOVID-19COVID