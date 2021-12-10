Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 12/10/21

On Thursday, in Riverside County, there was a 22% increase in new Covid cases (550) compared to last week. There has been an average of 18.9 new cases per 100,000 residents. Hospitalizations have gone up by 10% over the last week, with 305 and 71 COVID ICU patients.

In San Bernardino County, there was a 50% increase in new Covid Cases (629) compared to last week. Hospitalizations have increased by 14%, with 407. ICU cases increased by eight since last week, with 97. Over the previous two weeks, 17 of the 20 county deaths had known vaccination status, with four being vaccinated and 13 not.