Aquinas and Arlington High School Headed to CIF State Football Championships

Ontario’s Colony High School had a nail-biter of a game, leading Covina’s Northview High School 26-13 heading into the last quarter but giving two straight touchdowns in the fourth quarter, losing 27 to 26.

San Bernardino’s Aquinas High School beat Newport Harbor 42 to 28. The Falcons will now head up north to Fairfield, California’s Vanden High School to play for the Division 3-AA State Championship on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m.

Riverside’s Arlington High School was also victorious, beating El Camino Real Charter High School 24 to 14. The Lions will now head to the Bay Area to face-off against Salesian College Preparatory High School in Richmond for the Division 6-A State Championship on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 1 p.m.