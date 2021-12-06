© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News

Aquinas and Arlington High School Headed to CIF State Football Championships

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published December 6, 2021 at 5:00 AM PST
FFvfR-9VQAA8R0E.jpg
Aquinas Falcons Football
/
Twitter @Aquinas_Falcons
The Aquinas football team after beating Newport Harbor 42-28 on Dec. 3.

Over the weekend, three Inland Empire high school football teams hit the gridiron to play in their regional division championships.

Ontario’s Colony High School had a nail-biter of a game, leading Covina’s Northview High School 26-13 heading into the last quarter but giving two straight touchdowns in the fourth quarter, losing 27 to 26.

San Bernardino’s Aquinas High School beat Newport Harbor 42 to 28. The Falcons will now head up north to Fairfield, California’s Vanden High School to play for the Division 3-AA State Championship on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m.

Riverside’s Arlington High School was also victorious, beating El Camino Real Charter High School 24 to 14. The Lions will now head to the Bay Area to face-off against Salesian College Preparatory High School in Richmond for the Division 6-A State Championship on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 1 p.m.

Tags

Local NewsSan BernardinoCity of Riversidefootballschool football
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
See stories by Jonathan Linden