Three Inland Empire High Schools Heading to CIF Regional Football Bowl Games

San Bernardino’s Aquinas High School (Division 7) had a blowout victory over St. Pius - St. Matthias Academy, beating them 66 to 14.

Colony High School (Division 9) out of Ontario won their first CIF Championship since 2014, after a 49-40 victory over St. Margaret High School.

Riverside’s Arlington High School (Division 13) shut out Montclair High School, beating them 23 to 0 and winning their first football championship since 1990.

All three teams will now be heading to regional bowl games championships this weekend, with winners of those games will move on to their state division championships.

DIVISION 3–AA: Newport Harbor HS at Aquinas HS – Friday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

DIVISION 4–A: Northview HS at Colony HS – Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6:00 p.m.