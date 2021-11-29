© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Three Inland Empire High Schools Heading to CIF Regional Football Bowl Games

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published November 29, 2021 at 3:22 PM PST
260991959_910801423208072_7371114878551709804_n.jpg
Arlington High School football players celebrating after a game victory.

Three Inland Empire High Schools were victorious in their CIF Championship football games over the weekend.

San Bernardino’s Aquinas High School (Division 7) had a blowout victory over St. Pius - St. Matthias Academy, beating them 66 to 14.

Colony High School (Division 9) out of Ontario won their first CIF Championship since 2014, after a 49-40 victory over St. Margaret High School.

Riverside’s Arlington High School (Division 13) shut out Montclair High School, beating them 23 to 0 and winning their first football championship since 1990.

All three teams will now be heading to regional bowl games championships this weekend, with winners of those games will move on to their state division championships.

DIVISION 3–AA: Newport Harbor HS at Aquinas HS – Friday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

DIVISION 4–A: Northview HS at Colony HS – Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6:00 p.m.

DIVISION 6–A: El Camino Real HS vs. Arlington HS at Ramona HS – Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6:00 p.m.

Jonathan Linden
