Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 11/19/21

On Thursday, in Riverside County, there was a 12% decrease [328] in new cases compared to last week. Over the previous seven days, 4.9% of all tests came back positive. Hospitalizations saw a slight increase with 278 and 70 Covid ICU patients.

In San Bernardino County, only there was a 5% decrease in new Covid Cases [419]. Hospitalizations have decreased by 4%, with 338. ICU cases increased by 12 since last Thursday, with 107 patients. Over the last two weeks, 8 of the 11 county deaths had known vaccination status, with one being vaccinated and the other seven not.