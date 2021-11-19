© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 11/19/21

Published November 19, 2021 at 5:00 AM PST
Over the last week, Riverside County and San Bernardino County saw a decrease in new Covid-19 cases.

On Thursday, in Riverside County, there was a 12% decrease [328] in new cases compared to last week. Over the previous seven days, 4.9% of all tests came back positive. Hospitalizations saw a slight increase with 278 and 70 Covid ICU patients.

In San Bernardino County, only there was a 5% decrease in new Covid Cases [419]. Hospitalizations have decreased by 4%, with 338. ICU cases increased by 12 since last Thursday, with 107 patients. Over the last two weeks, 8 of the 11 county deaths had known vaccination status, with one being vaccinated and the other seven not.

