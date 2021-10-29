Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 10/29/21

On Thursday, in Riverside County, there was a 10% decrease in new cases compared to last week with 377. In the last seven days, 5% of all tests came back positive. Hospitalizations are down by seven from last week, with 247 and 54 Covid ICU patients.

In San Bernardino County, compared to last Friday's numbers, there was a 31% decrease in new covid cases with 278. Over the previous seven days, 4.2% of all tests came back positive. Hospitalizations have increased by 13%, with 293. ICU cases decreased by three since last Friday with 79 patients.